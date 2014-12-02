David Parker, ESA Director of Human Spaceflight and Robotic Exploration, presents Europe’s new vision for space exploration, the European Exploration Envelope Programme (E3P), its content, its goals and its achievements.

During the event an agreement was signed for the first commercial partnership with Space Applications Services, ICECubes, the new way to get experiments on the International Space Station. A panel discussion and Q&A session with the press followed with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, Athena Coustenis, Chair of the European Science Committee, European Science Foundation, Laura Gatti, Chair of the Exploration Working Group of Eurospace, David Parker, ESA Director of Human Spaceflight and Robotic Exploration, Johann-Dietrich Woerner, ESA Director General.