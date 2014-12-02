Free Search (3365 videos)
Replay of Our Future: Pushing the limits
- Title Replay of Our Future: Pushing the limits
- Released: 20/06/2017
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Replay of an interaction with Heads of delegations from ESA member states and partners on the evolution of the Agency and its programmes, leading towards the next ESA ministerial meeting in 2019.
