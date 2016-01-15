Free Search (3370 videos)
Satellite for 5G
- Title Satellite for 5G
- Released: 21/06/2017
- Length 00:04:43
- Language English
- Footage Type Interview
- Copyright ESA
Interview with Magali Vassiere, Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications on ESA's partnership with industry to develop and demonstrate the added value that satellite brings in the context of 5G. Paris Air and Space Show, 21 June 2017.
