Free Search (3378 videos)
Sound check with citizens – the Moon for our future
- Title Sound check with citizens – the Moon for our future
- Released: 22/06/2017
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Sound check with citizens - replay of an informal discussion on space matters hosted by ESA Director General Jan Woerner at the Paris Air and Space Show, 22 June 2017.
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|41
|0
|