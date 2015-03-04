Free Search (3370 videos)
Space 4.0 - our future starts now
- Title Space 4.0 - our future starts now
- Released: 21/06/2017
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Jan Woerner, ESA Director General, together with Eric Morel de Westgaver, ESA Director of Industry, Procurement and Legal Services, lead informal interactive discussion with leaders of industries and institutions from a variety of backgrounds and sectors about the tremendous potential of space technology, applications and services for commercial purposes. Paris Air and Space Show, 21 June 2017.
