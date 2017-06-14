Advances in mobile connectivity are rapidly shaping new markets and societal change, while the need for secure communications poses pressing challenges for institutions and enterprises. This panel held at the Paris Air and Space Show 21 June, focusses on the Govsatcom Precursor programme and the announcement of a 5G Joint Statement, two activities led by ESA, where space-based communications provide solutions, shape infrastructure and exploit market opportunities.

Govsatcom Precursor is a first step by ESA to demonstrate what the European space industry can do to support the European Union’s Govsatcom future initiative, designed to pool and share relevant governmental and commercial satellite solutions to provide secure and guaranteed access to satellite communications in support to applications such as crisis management or maritime surveillance The 5G Joint Statement sees 16 satellite operators, service providers, manufacturers, and ESA join forces to form a strategic vision for the role satellites can play within future 5G networks, the mobile communications solution of the coming decade. It addresses multiple market sectors, including transport, media and entertainment and public safety.