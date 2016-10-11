Free Search (3418 videos)
Earth from Space: special edition
- Title Earth from Space: special edition
- Released: 25/07/2017
- Length 00:08:24
- Language English
- Footage Type Interview
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Discover more about our planet with the Earth from Space video programme. In this special edition, Jean-Yves Le Gall, President of the CNES French Space Agency, and Josef Aschbacher, Director of ESA's Earth Observation Programmes, join the show to discuss how cooperation will further benefit Earth observation and the Copernicus environmental monitoring programme.
