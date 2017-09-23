On 18 September 2017, ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli shot this beautiful time-lapse showing the Moon rising above the Earth’s horizon together with Mercury, Mars, the star Regulus, and Venus.

ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli is currently working and living on board the International Space Station as part of his long duration Vita mission.

