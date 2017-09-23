Free Search (3495 videos)
A peaceful and breathless Moon rise from the Space Station
- Title A peaceful and breathless Moon rise from the Space Station
- Released: 28/09/2017
- Length 00:01:32
- Language English
- Footage Type Exterior shot
- Copyright ESA/NASA
- Description
On 18 September 2017, ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli shot this beautiful time-lapse showing the Moon rising above the Earth’s horizon together with Mercury, Mars, the star Regulus, and Venus.
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli is currently working and living on board the International Space Station as part of his long duration Vita mission.
Follow the VITA mission: http://blogs.esa.int/VITAmission/
Connect with Paolo via http://paolonespoli.esa.int
