Free Search (3463 videos)
Earth from Space: Special edition
Loading...
DOWNLOAD MP4 (54.71 MB) SOURCE MP4 (1.32 GB)
- Title Earth from Space: Special edition
- Released: 13/09/2017
- Length 00:06:25
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Discover more about our planet with the Earth from Space video programme. In this special edition, Sentinel-5P Project Manager Kevin McMullan and Sentinel-5P Mission Manager Claus Zehner join the show to tell us about their roles in the Sentinel-5P mission, its unique Tropomi instrument and the kind of data it will deliver.
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|290
|0
|