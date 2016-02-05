Free Search (3477 videos)
Earth from Space: Special edition
Loading...
DOWNLOAD MP4 (43.10 MB) SOURCE MP4 (1.03 GB)
- Title Earth from Space: Special edition
- Released: 19/09/2017
- Length 00:05:03
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Discover more about our planet with the Earth from Space video programme. In this special edition, Pepijn Veefkind from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute joins the show to discuss the Tropomi instrument on the Sentinel-5P satellite, set for launch on 13 October.
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|603
|0
|