Earth from Space: Special edition
- Title Earth from Space: Special edition
- Released: 26/09/2017
- Length 00:04:40
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Discover more about our planet with the Earth from Space video programme. In this special edition, Nico van Putten from the Netherlands Space Office and Jonathan Banting from Airbus Defence and Space discuss Sentinel-5P’s unique Tropomi instrument and the challenges in building the satellite to accommodate it.
