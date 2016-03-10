Free Search (3499 videos)
Relive European Researchers' Night at ESA's Earth Observation Centre, ESRIN, 29 September
- Title Relive European Researchers' Night at ESA's Earth Observation Centre, ESRIN, 29 September
- Released: 03/10/2017
- Length 00:03:00
- Language English
- Footage Type Music Clip
- Copyright ESA
- Description
English European Researchers' Night 2017
On 29 September, ESA's Italian site ESRIN opened its doors to 1000 space enthusiasts in celebration of European Researchers’ Night. Scientists and engineers gave inspiring demonstrations and talks on 3D printing for future Lunar base, ESA’s Earth observation satellites, which provide a unique global perspective on our planet and its evolution. The event was organised in collaboration with Frascati Scienza.
Italian Notte dei Ricercatori 2017 Evento
Co-organizzato con Frascati Scienza, la Notte Europea dei Ricercatori all'ESA-ESRIN ha avuto luogo il 29 settembre 2017 e ha dato la possibilità ai partecipanti di tutte le età di avvicinarsi al mondo della ricerca scientifica attraverso presentazioni su diversi temi legati allo spazio e attraverso laboratori ed attività interattive.
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|5
|0
|