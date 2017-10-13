Free Search (3514 videos)
Sentinel-5P liftoff
- Title Sentinel-5P liftoff
- Released: 13/10/2017
- Length 00:00:30
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Replay of the Sentinel-5P liftoff on a Rockot from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia at 09:27 GMT (11:27 CEST) on 13 October 2017.
Sentinel-5P – the ‘P’ standing for ‘Precursor’ – is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. The satellite carries the state-of-the-art Tropomi instrument to map a multitude of trace gases such as nitrogen dioxide, ozone, formaldehyde, sulphur dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide and aerosols – all of which affect the air we breathe and therefore our health, and our climate.
Watch the full replay of the Sentinel-5P launch coverage
Watch the replay of the Sentinel-5P launch event at ESTEC
