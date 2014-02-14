Free Search (3567 videos)
Earth from Space: Salar de Atacama
- Title Earth from Space: Salar de Atacama
- Released: 17/11/2017
- Length 00:02:30
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web-TV virtual studios. In the 248th edition, discover Chile’s largest salt flat in the Atacama Desert.
See also Earth from Space: Salar de Atacama to download the image.
