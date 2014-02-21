Free Search (3541 videos)
Earth from Space: Western Australia
- Title Earth from Space: Western Australia
- Released: 03/11/2017
- Length 00:02:28
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web-TV virtual studios. From the fourth most populous city to the rugged Outback, the Sentinel-3A satellite gives us a wide-ranging view over the Australia’s south-western corner in the 246th edition.
See also Earth from Space: Western Australia to download the image.
