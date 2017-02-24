Free Search (3616 videos)
Earth from Space: Orange County
- Title Earth from Space: Orange County
- Released: 15/12/2017
- Length 00:02:34
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web-TV virtual studios. The Sentinel-1 mission gives us radar vision over California’s Orange County in the 252nd edition.
See also Earth from Space: Orange County to download the image.
