Earth from Space: Reindeer Island
- Title Earth from Space: Reindeer Island
- Released: 22/12/2017
- Length 00:02:20
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web-TV virtual studios. In the 253rd edition, discover Canada’s Reindeer Island – where we believe Santa Claus stops for a rest during his busy night before Christmas.
See also Earth from Space: Reindeer Island, Canada to download the image.
