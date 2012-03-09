Free Search (3641 videos)
Earth from Space: Sahara snow
- Title Earth from Space: Sahara snow
- Released: 12/01/2018
- Length 00:02:22
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web-TV virtual studios. In this edition, Sentinel-2 takes us over snow-covered sand dunes in Algeria.
See also Earth from Space: Sahara snow to download the image.
