Earth from Space: Atlantic ship tracks
- Title Earth from Space: Atlantic ship tracks
- Released: 09/02/2018
- Length 00:02:29
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. In this edition, Sentinel-3 takes us over the Atlantic Ocean close to Spain and Portugal where the sky features criss-cross tracks from ships.
See also Earth from Space: Atlantic ship tracks to download the image.
