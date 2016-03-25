Free Search (3692 videos)
Earth from Space: Southeast Namibia
- Title Earth from Space: Southeast Namibia
- Released: 02/03/2018
- Length 00:02:22
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. In this edition, Sentinel-2 takes us over the sand dunes of southeast Namibia and the edge of the Kalahari Desert.
See also Earth from Space: Southeast Namibia to download the image.
