Earth from Space: Tunis wetlands
- Title Earth from Space: Tunis wetlands
- Released: 02/02/2018
- Length 00:03:32
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web-TV virtual studios. In this edition, Sentinel-2 takes us over Tunisia's capital Tunis and surrounding wetlands.
See also Earth from Space: Tunis Wetlands to download the image.
