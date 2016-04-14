Free Search (3674 videos)
Winter Olympics
- Title Winter Olympics
- Released: 09/02/2018
- Length 00:00:21
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA
- Description
With the 2018 Winter Olympics officially opening today, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over the host city of Pyeongchang in South Korea. Pyeongchang is about 180 km southeast of Seoul and nestles in the Taebaek Mountains. The animation shows the sites of several events such as the Olympic Stadium – where the opening and closing ceremonies will be held – and the Sliding Centre where athletes will compete in bobsleigh and luge. This image was captured on 30 January 2018.
