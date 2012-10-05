Free Search (3763 videos)
Earth from Space: Cloud-free Europe
- Title Earth from Space: Cloud-free Europe
- Released: 27/04/2018
- Length 00:02:38
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. A mosaic of cloud-free images from the Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite spanning Europe is featured in this edition.
See also Earth from Space: Cloud-free Europe to download the image.
