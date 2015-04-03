Free Search (3719 videos)
Earth from Space: Lake Baikal
- Title Earth from Space: Lake Baikal
- Released: 06/04/2018
- Length 00:02:22
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. In this edition, Sentinel-3A satellite takes us over southern Siberia and the world’s largest freshwater lake: Lake Baikal.
See also Earth from Space: Lake Baikal to download the image.
