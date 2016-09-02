Free Search (3776 videos)
Earth from Space: Columbia Glacier
- Title Earth from Space: Columbia Glacier
- Released: 11/05/2018
- Length 00:02:13
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. In this edition Sentinel-2B takes us over the Columbia Glacier, one of the most rapidly changing glaciers in the world.
See also Earth from Space: Columbia Glacier to download the image.
