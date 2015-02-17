Free Search (3795 videos)
Rosetta science continues
- Title Rosetta science continues
- Released: 31/05/2018
- Length 00:03:02
- Language English
- Footage Type Interview
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
The Rosetta mission completed operations in September 2016, but the science is still going stong. Rosetta project scientist Matt Taylor gives a preview on the hottest science topics being discussed at the 49th Rosetta science workshop this week, and how the results will help guide future cometary exploration.
