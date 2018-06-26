Free Search (3838 videos)
Asteroid Day 2018 live from ESA/ESO
- Title Asteroid Day 2018 live from ESA/ESO
- Released: 30/06/2018
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
On 30 June 2018, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and ESA teamed up to produce a packed Asteroid Day webcast, streamed live from the new ESO Supernova Planetarium and Visitor Centre in Munich. The programme featured expert interviews with ESA and ESO scientists, news and updates from Europe's asteroid hunters and some of the most recent asteroid science results, including the blockbuster news on Oumuamua, the first-ever interplanetary visitor.
The programme also included an interview with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano on the challenges of future human missions to asteroids, as well as a surprise segment that answered the age-old question: What really killed off the dinosaurs?
