Highlights of Horizons docking and hatch opening with ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst.

The Expedition 56/57 crew, including NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Roscosmos commander Sergei Prokopyev, orbited Earth 34 times before docking at the International Space Station on 8 June at 13:01 GMT (15:01 CEST).

After successful pressure checks, the Soyuz MS-09 crew entered the Space Station.

The trio was launched into space on 6 June at 11:12 GMT (13:12 CEST) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Alexander and the Space Station crew will have a day of rest tomorrow, 9 June, after which he will launch into the 50+ European experiments planned during the Horizons mission.

Follow Alexander and his mission via alexandergerst.esa.int.