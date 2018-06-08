Free Search (3805 videos)
Horizons docking and hatch opening highlights
- Title Horizons docking and hatch opening highlights
- Released: 08/06/2018
- Language English
- Footage Type Music Clip
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Highlights of Horizons docking and hatch opening with ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst.
The Expedition 56/57 crew, including NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Roscosmos commander Sergei Prokopyev, orbited Earth 34 times before docking at the International Space Station on 8 June at 13:01 GMT (15:01 CEST).
After successful pressure checks, the Soyuz MS-09 crew entered the Space Station.
The trio was launched into space on 6 June at 11:12 GMT (13:12 CEST) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Alexander and the Space Station crew will have a day of rest tomorrow, 9 June, after which he will launch into the 50+ European experiments planned during the Horizons mission.
Follow Alexander and his mission via alexandergerst.esa.int.
