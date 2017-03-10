Free Search (3874 videos)
Earth from Space: Sharm El Sheikh
Earth from Space: Sharm El Sheikh
27/07/2018
00:02:49
English
Graphic
ESA
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. This week, Sentinel-2 takes us to the famous resort coastal strip on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula.
See also Earth from Space: Sharm El Sheikh to download the image.
