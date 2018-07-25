Free Search (3867 videos)
Galileo 23–26 – Liftoff replay
- Released: 25/07/2018
- Length 00:03:34
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA/CNES/Arianespace
Europe’s next four Galileo satellites lifted off at 11:25 GMT (13:25 CEST, 08:25 local time) on 25 July from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana atop an Ariane 5 launcher.
