Horizons mission time-lapse – from USA to Africa
- Title Horizons mission time-lapse – from USA to Africa
- Released: 15/07/2018
- Length 00:03:53
- Language English
- Footage Type Music Clip
- Copyright ESA/NASA
- Description
14,000 kilometres in under 4 minutes!
Join ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst for a quick flight from the USA to Africa aboard the International Space Station in this time-lapse. Alexander will be living and working on board the International Space Station for six months from June to December 2018.
