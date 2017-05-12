Astronomers all over the world are eagerly awaiting the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. The infrared space telescope, which will carry the largest astronomical mirror ever flown in space is one of the most complex observatories ever built. It will allow unprecedented science, including investigations into the atmospheres of exoplanets and the formation of galaxies, addressing fundamental questions in astronomy. The mission is an international collaboration between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency, and is planned for launch in 2021 on a European Ariane 5 rocket.

These films contain interviews with Olivia Jones, UK Astronomy Technology Centre (English), Hannah Wakeford, Space Telescope Science Institute (English), Stephen Wilkins, University of Sussex (English), Antonella Nota, ESA JWST project scientist for Guest Observers (English A-roll; Italian and English B-roll), Gillian Wright, European Principal Investigator for JWST MIRI instrument (English B-roll only).