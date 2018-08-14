Free Search (3951 videos)
Why measure wind?
Loading...
- Title Why measure wind?
- Released: 23/08/2018
- Length 00:03:13
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Learn how Earth’s wind is generated and why we need to measure it. Discover how ESA’s Aeolus satellite will use laser technology to measure these invisible streams of air to help understand our climate and to improve our weather forecasts.
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|1157
|0
|