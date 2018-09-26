Free Search (3983 videos)
River discharge
- Title River discharge
- Released: 27/09/2018
- Length 00:04:29
- Language English
- Footage Type Interview
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
As the 25 Years of Progress in Radar Altimetry Symposium continues in the Azores, Angelica Tarpanelli from the Research Institute for Geo-Hydrological Protection of the National Research Council, Italy, joins ESA web TV to explain how river discharge – an important component of the water cycle – affects the salinity, temperature and height of our seas and how it is measured.
