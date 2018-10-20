Free Search (4013 videos)
BepiColombo launch replay
- Released: 20/10/2018
- Copyright ESA/CNES/Arianespace
BepiColombo lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on an Ariane 5 rocket at 01:45 GMT on 20 October. Watch the replay of the launch coverage live from the Spaceport.
