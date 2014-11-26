Free Search (3995 videos)
ESRIN 50 years
- Title ESRIN 50 years
- Released: 04/10/2018
- Length 00:02:42
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Celebrations took place in ESRIN last week for the establishment’s 50th anniversary. In honour of its silver celebration, ESA’s Centre for Earth observation welcomed guests from Italian and European institutions, and took their guests on a historical, 50-year journey of the establishment through a photographic exhibit installed in the Big Hall.
