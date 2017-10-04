Free Search (3998 videos)
European Researchers' Night 2018
- Title European Researchers' Night 2018
- Released: 05/10/2018
- Length 00:03:16
- Language English
- Footage Type Music Clip
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
On Friday 28 September hundreds of research centres throughout Europe opened their doors to the general public, and ESRIN, ESA's establishment in Italy, took part in this initiative by welcoming guests on its premises from 16:00 to midnight. Promoted each year by the European Commission, European Researchers Night is targeted at people of all ages who want to know more about science, research, and space exploration.
