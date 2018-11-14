Free Search (4082 videos)
Φ and future Earth observation
Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) -
select your language using the YouTube player controls.
A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
- Title Φ and future Earth observation
- Released: 14/11/2018
- Length 00:04:30
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
The excitement and enthusiasm at ESA’s ɸ-week continues with participants exploring the wealth of new opportunities on the horizon. This doesn’t just involve new satellite technologies, but developments in communications, ways of merging information, artificial intelligence and new trends such as small satellites and citizen science.
