Fifteen years imaging the Red Planet
Fifteen years imaging the Red Planet
10/01/2019
- Length 00:04:48
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)
- Description
On 25 December 2003, ESA’s Mars Express entered orbit around the Red Planet. The spacecraft began returning the first images from orbit using its High Resolution Stereo Camera just a couple of weeks later, and over the course of its fifteen year history has captured thousands of images covering the globe.
This video compilation highlights some of the stunning scenes revealed by this long-lived mission. From breathtaking horizon-to-horizon views to the close-up details of ice- and dune-filled craters, and from the polar ice caps and water-carved valleys to ancient volcanoes and plunging canyons, Mars Express has traced billions of years of geological history and evolution.
For regular news and image releases from Mars Express see http://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Space_Science/Mars_Express
