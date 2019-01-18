Free Search (4169 videos)
What is Space19+?
- Title What is Space19+?
- Released: 17/01/2019
- Length 00:08:05
- Language English
- Footage Type Interview
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
ESA Web TV talks with ESA’s Director General Jan Wörner about the plans for ‘Space19+’, ESA’s next Ministerial Council, and its benefits for citizens.
Ministers from ESA’s Member States will come together in Seville, Spain, 27-28 November 2019, to secure financing for ESA’s activities in the coming years.
In this interview the Director General discusses the Space19+ proposal including his plans for space programmes to be carried out by the Agency beyond 2019, covering all aspects of space activities: science and exploration, applications, access to space, operations, research and development. The Space19+ plan also puts ESA in a world-leading position in the emerging field of space safety and security.
