In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over part of northeast Kenya – an area east of the East African Rift.

See also Northeast Kenya to download the image.

Science is everywhere at ESA. As well as exploring the Universe and answering the big questions about our place in space we develop the satellites, rockets and technologies to get there. Science also helps us to care for our home planet. All this week we're highlighting different aspects of science at ESA. Join the conversation with #ScienceAtESA.