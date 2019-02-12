Free Search (4193 videos)
Fall in love
Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) -
select your language using the YouTube player controls.
A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
- Title Fall in love
- Released: 14/02/2019
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright video produced by ESA (contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data, and data from ESA and JAXA missions)
- Description
It’s easy to take our home planet for granted, but sit back and enjoy this sequence of stunning images from space and fall in love all over again on Valentine’s Day.
These few images show Earth’s splendor, reminding us that, from space, there are no borders – just one planet that is home to us all. The images are all like pieces of art and any one would happily grace a wall as a thing of beauty. But, while beautiful, they also show how fragile our natural world is and how vulnerable it is to climate change. Satellites orbiting high above our heads not only deliver amazing views of Earth, but are vital for understanding and monitoring environmental change.
For Valentine’s Day we hope these images fill you with love for our world and serve as a little reminder that like the others we love in life, our world needs to be cherished and cared for in order for it to thrive.
For more spectacular views see our gallery of Earth from space images.
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|1374
|0
|