Free Search (4205 videos)
The power of satellite data
Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) -
select your language using the YouTube player controls.
A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
- Title The power of satellite data
- Released: 07/03/2019
- Length 00:01:56
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Satellites provides us with large volumes of spatio-temporal data, creating great opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs. ESA's Business Applications programme is supporting European projects to turn these data into solutions for a wide range of socio-economic situations, as well as jobs and products. This video highlights three concrete examples: automated trains, rehabilitation and money transfers in isolated areas.
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|434
|0
|