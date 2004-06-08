Free Search (4216 videos)
World Water Day: what's space got to do with it?
- Title World Water Day: what's space got to do with it?
- Released: 22/03/2019
- Length 00:05:00
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
UN Sustainable Goal 6 is crystal clear: Water for all by 2030. For World Water Day we take a look at ways that space can help this global challenge. While Earth-observing satellites monitor our precious water resources, technologies developed for human space missions also serve global needs in harsh environments here on Earth.
