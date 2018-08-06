Free Search (4235 videos)
- Title Preserving data for our future
- Released: 04/04/2019
- Length 00:03:30
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright ESA - European SPace Agency
- Description
Satellites provide vast quantities of data. While these data are processed and used by scientists and analysts to understand and monitor Earth, they are also carefully archived. Through its Heritage Data Programme, ESA ensures the preservation of and access to archived Earth observation satellite data for scientists, policy makers and value-adding companies. This allows us to look back at the history of planet Earth, and plan for the future.
This week, ESA is focusing on its core Basic Activities, which, for Earth observation, include preserving precious data. Long-time series of datasets are needed to determine changes in our planet’s climate so it is vital that satellite data and other Earth science data are preserved for future generations and are still accessible and usable after many years.
