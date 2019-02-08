Managing the health of astronauts orbiting Earth at 28 000 km/h is a challenge, but how will we equip astronauts to stay healthy and deal with any medical emergencies during missions to the Moon or Mars?

ESA flight surgeon Sergi Vaquer Araujo discusses how space medicine experts instil astronauts with the skills and knowledge needed to stay healthy on the International Space Station today, as ESA investigates new technologies that could benefit people on Earth.

The United Nations World Health Organization marks World Health Day on 7 April every year. The third Sustainable Development Goal underlines the right to health: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. On-orbit research, space technology and space applications can help improve health on Earth by monitoring our environment, helping track disease, improving diagnostics, and working on new medicines among other things. The UN is also focusing particularly this year on universal health coverage.

#HealthForAll #ESA4SDGs #space19plus