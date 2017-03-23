Free Search (4268 videos)
Earth from space: Milan
- Title Earth from space: Milan
- Released: 10/05/2019
- Length 00:03:25
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, Copernicus Sentinel-2 takes us to the city of Milan, Italy, where ESA's Living Planet Symposium – the largest Earth observation conference in the world – is being held on 13–17 May.
See also Milan, Italy to download the image.
