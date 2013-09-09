Free Search (4287 videos)
Highlights from ESA’s Living Planet Symposium
- Released: 17/05/2019
Satellites play a vital role in taking the pulse of our planet. Held on 13–17 May in Milan, Italy, the Living Planet Symposium brought together world-class scientists, representatives from space agencies and international organisations to discuss the latest in Earth observation. Let’s take a look back at some of the week’s highlights.
