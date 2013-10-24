Relive the opening session of ESA’s Living Planet Symposium. Held in Milan, Italy, on 13–17 May 2019, it is the world’s biggest conference on Earth observation to date. The event not only sees scientists present their latest findings on Earth’s environment and climate based on satellite data, but also focuses on the importance of Earth observation in building a sustainable future and a resilient society.

We are changing our natural world faster than at any other time in history. Understanding the intricacies of how Earth works as a system and the impact that human activity is having on natural processes are huge environmental challenges. Satellites are vital for taking the pulse of our planet, delivering the information we need to understand and monitor our precious world, and for making decisions to safeguard our future. Earth observation data is also key to a myriad of practical applications to improve everyday life and to boost economies. This week we focus on the world’s biggest conference on Earth observation where thousands of scientists and data users discuss the latest results and look to the future of Earth observation.