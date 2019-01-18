Free Search (4368 videos)
The Moon camera
- Released: 17/07/2019
- Length 00:06:32
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Soace Agency
- Description
Which camera to send to the Moon? The iconic images taken with the Hasselblad 500 series captivated the world. Today, Hasselblad cameras are synonymous with the Apollo missions. We visited Gothenburg to find out how a Swedish camera made it to the Moon.
Apollo images courtesy of NASA
